Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Jackson county office will be offering two final opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course, led by Extension Field Agronomists.
These two sessions are scheduled for March 31, either at 1:30 or 6:30 p.m. at Pearson Center on the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Pre-registration is required and there is a $20 fee to attend. Masks are required.
The course will run for approximately two hours and will fulfill 2020/21 re-certification requirements for private pesticide applicators. If you have questions or to register for one of the sessions, call the Jackson County Extension office at 563-652-4923.
