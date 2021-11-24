Jackson County ISU Extension and Outreach and Virgil Schmitt, ISU crops specialist for Jackson County will provide continuing instruction course for those needing private pesticide applicator recertification.
Meetings will be held at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Dec. 13. Both meetings will be held in Pearson Center on the Jackson County fairgrounds.
No pre-registration is required. There will be a $20 training fee charge for those attending.
For more information regarding the private pesticide recertification or questions regarding your certification expiration date, please call the Extension office at (563) 652-4923.
Donate cakes for Booster Club, Education Fund auction
The Maquoketa Athletic Booster Club and Maquoketa Education Fund are hosting their annual cake auction during the girl/boy basketball doubleheader against Central DeWitt Dec. 18.
This year’s team is “Cards are heating it up.” Think warm weather, red hot, extinguishing the competition, or whatever gets people fired up about the Cards.
All cake donations will be judged, and the top cakes will be auctioned off between games. All other cakes will be on display for silent auction. Judging categories will be best in theme, team cakes, open cakes, and people’s choice.
Drop off cake donations at Maquoketa High School at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
The public also is encouraged to attend the auction and bid on their favorites.
For more information, contact: Jenny Wisco, (563) 593-6491; Brielle Reicks, (608) 558-9415; Brittney Henderson, (563) 221-4506; Bevan Knobel at (563) 212-5704; or any other Booster Club/Education Fund member.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.