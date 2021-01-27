Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Jackson County office will be offering several opportunities to attend the Private Pesticide Applicator Continuing Instruction Course, led by Extension Field Agronomists.
Courses will be offered on Thursday mornings at 9 a.m. during February, as well as in the afternoons at 1 pm.
Additional instruction courses will be offered on March 2 and March 9, both at 9 a.m. These sessions will be held at the Jackson County Extension Office located in the basement of the Jackson County Courthouse.Final session offered will be March 31 either 1:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. at Pearson Center on the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Pre-registration is required and there is a $20 fee to attend. Masks are required.
The course will run for approximately two hours and will fulfill 2020/2021 recertification requirements for private pesticide applicators. For questions or to register, call the Jackson County Extension and Outreach office at 563-652-4923.
