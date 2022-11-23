Christopher Eugene Prichard, the Bellevue man charged with murder and robbery, has filed for a change of venue in a 2019 theft case against him.
Prichard's lawyer argued that the 2019 theft charge should be tried outside of Jackson County because of “extensive media coverage” of the recent murder charge, which could prejudice a jury against fairly trying the 2019 case, according to the motion.
In 2019, Prichard was charged with first-degree theft for allegedly invoicing customers and personally collecting $36,050 for work done while he was being paid hourly as an electrician for Murphy Construction.
A hearing on the request to move the 2019 case is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 2, a half an hour before a pre-trial conference for the theft, robbery and murder charges.
Angela Prichard was found shot Oct. 8 after a 911 call at Mississippi Ridge Kennels north of Bellevue on Oct. 8. Christopher Prichard is also charged with first-degree robbery in the incident.
Meanwhile, Angela Prichard's son Joshua Close has filed a wrongful death suit against Christopher Prichard on behalf of Angela's estate. The estate is suing for costs including premature burial expenses, medical costs and lost value to her estate, including “her lost anticipated earnings, caused by her premature death.”
The lawsuit also alleges that Christopher Prichard “acted recklessly, maliciously and wantonly toward Angela Prichard in shooting and killing her, subjecting him to punitive damages.” The wrongful death suit does not specify how much money is being sought.
