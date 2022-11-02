Christopher Eugene Prichard, the Bellevue man accused of murdering his estranged wife in the course of a robbery at Mississippi Ridge Kennels, pleaded ‘not guilty’ in Jackson County District Court at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Prichard also waived his right to a speedy trial, which means that the case against him could drag out for more than 90 days. A pre-trial conference is currently scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the Jackson County Courthouse.
The 56-year-old Prichard stands accused of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, following the death of Angela Prichard, 55, of Bellevue on Oct. 8.
A hearing on reducing Prichard’s million-dollar bail is set for Friday, Nov. 4 at 8:45 a.m. It will be held via Zoom. Prosecutors argue that Prichard’s bail should not be reduced, citing a no-contact order in which Angela had been listed as the protected party from Christopher. County Attorney Sara Davenport wrote that Prichard had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear on Sept. 30 for his six-day jail sentence for violating a no-contact order.
Law enforcement found Angela Prichard dead on Oct. 8 from an apparent gunshot wound at the kennel. Christopher Prichard was taken into custody and admitted to violating the no-contact order, arguing with Angela about the kennel business and shooting her with a 20-gauge shotgun, which was later recovered by law enforcement.
Prichard was charged with robbery more than a week after being charged with murder. Court documents argue that the murder was premeditated or occurred during the course of a robbery and that the robbery resulted in a serious injury or was undertaken with a weapon.
