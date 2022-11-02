Christopher Prichard

Christopher Prichard

Christopher Eugene Prichard, the Bellevue man accused of murdering his estranged wife in the course of a robbery at Mississippi Ridge Kennels, pleaded ‘not guilty’ in Jackson County District Court at about 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

Prichard also waived his right to a speedy trial, which means that the case against him could drag out for more than 90 days. A pre-trial conference is currently scheduled for 10 a.m. on Dec. 2 at the Jackson County Courthouse.