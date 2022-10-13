Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13 with first-degree murder in the Iowa District Court for Jackson County in connection with the death of his wife Angela Prichard, 55, who died of a shotgun wound last Saturday morning at Mississippi Ridge Kennels north of Bellevue.
Angela Prichard had a no-contact order against Christopher Prichard, her estranged husband, and an arrest warrant had been issued for him for allegedly violating the order. He was arrested and taken into custody Sunday, Oct. 9
Court documents filed Thursday afternoon state that during the time of Christopher Prichard's arrest, a single 20-gauge shotgun and ammo was seized relevant to the homicide investigation.
During an interview with law enforcement, Christopher Prichard reported that he was angry with his wife about the no-contact order and was arguing with her about the kennel business.
"Chris also stated he knowingly violated the aforementioned no-contact order by entering the (kennel) carrying a 20-gauge shotgun for the purposes of confronting Angela," court records state. "Chris further admitted that he shot Angie with the 20-gauge shotgun and then left the scene."
