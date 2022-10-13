Christopher Prichard

Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13 with first-degree murder in the Iowa District Court for Jackson County in connection with the death of his wife Angela Prichard, 55, who died of a shotgun wound last Saturday morning at Mississippi Ridge Kennels north of Bellevue.

Angela Prichard had a no-contact order against Christopher Prichard, her estranged husband, and an arrest warrant had been issued for him for allegedly violating the order. He was arrested and taken into custody Sunday, Oct. 9 