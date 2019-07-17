Jackson County Law Enforcement Agencies will be conducting yet another safety check during a special traffic enforcement effort on Friday, August 2.
A safety check point will be conducted west of Sabula on Highway 64 in the 60000 block west of the Highway 52 intersection.
Drivers should be watching for the traffic control signs and follow the directions of the officers at the event.
“Our officers are always committed to everyone’s safety, but we’re especially thankful for this special enforcement effort to protect Jackson County Residents,” said Iowa Partnerships for Success Coordinator Julie Furne.
A town hall meeting will be scheduled for Wednesday July 31 at 4 p.m. at Sabula City Hall for anyone who would like to learn more about safety checks, the Iowa Partnerships for Success Grant or the Jackson County Prevention Coalition, that pays for the safety checks.
Law Enforcement participants in the event include: Iowa State Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Maquoketa Police Department, Bellevue Police Department, Preston Police Department and Sabula Police Department.
The Iowa Partnerships for Success Grant funded by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Center for Substance Abuse Prevention and is administered by the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to help reduce underage and underage binge drinking. ASAC was awarded the grant.
For more information on underage drinking, visit http://www.whatdoyouthrowaway.org/ or call Tamara Schnepel.
