Weather Alert

...AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY... .A HOT AND HUMID AIRMASS WILL BUILD ACROSS THE MIDWEST STARTING TODAY AND CONTINUING THROUGH SATURDAY. TEMPERATURES IN THE 90S WILL COMBINE WITH HUMIDITY TO PUSH HEAT INDUCES INTO THE 100 TO 110 RANGE, ESPECIALLY FROM THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. IT IS POSSIBLE THIS HEAT WILL CONTINUE INTO THE LATE WEEKEND, BUT CONFIDENCE OF THIS REMAINS LOW AT THIS TIME. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT SATURDAY... * HEAT INDEX VALUES...95 TO 100 TODAY THEN RANGING FROM 100 TO 110 THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. * TIMING...THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...HEAT-RELATED ILLNESSES MAY OCCUR DUE TO THE PROLONGED PERIOD OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF DANGEROUSLY HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL OCCUR. THIS COMBINATION WILL LEAD TO A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE LIKELY. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY IN AN AIR- CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS, ESPECIALLY THE ELDERLY. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL 9 1 1. &&