The community of Preston is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year. The town got its start in the year 1870, following construction of the railroad through the territory.
With the Covid-19 pandemic, a Sesquicentennial celebration was put on hold during 2020, but the town’s anniversary has been celebrated in historical articles published in the Preston Times newspaper over the past six months. The project is a joint effort of Dick Kunau, Sheryl Ringen, and Don Wentworth.
“Preston's Sesquicentennial was hoped to be a lengthy, community-wide celebration rivaling that held for the Preston Centennial in 1970, but the pandemic has changed those plans,” said Ringen. “Still, Preston's 150 years of progress should be celebrated. Reading through Preston's history, it is evident that people who live here have always been creative, hard working, strong and resilient. They have proven through the years that they can adapt to changes that must be made and still thrive so we can get through this too.”
Preston is named for one of its founders, I. M. Preston. Those present at the time of the town's platting were allowed to name Preston's streets after themselves.
Preston is a part of the Easton Valley Community School District, formed in 2013 by the merger of the Preston Community School District and the East Central Community School District of the towns of Miles and Sabula.
Notable people from Preston include Al Feuerbach, former track and field athlete, who competed in the men's shot put event at the 1972 and 1976 Summer Olympics; as well as Bob Oldis, scout for the Florida Marlins and a former professional baseball player; Fred Schule (1879–1962) 1904 Olympic gold medalist in hurdles; and State Senator Roger Stewart.
Other sesquicentennial milestones in the local Jackson County area include the 150th anniversary of the Bellevue Herald-Leader this year, as well as various Heritage Farm honors.
The Bellevue Fire Department, founded in 1871, will also mark 150 years in 2021.
