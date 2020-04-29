A Jackson County native has taken his place on the front lines in the scientific battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dr. Mark Ackermann, a 1979 graduate of Preston High School, currently works for the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory at Oregon State University. His wife Shelly was born and raised in Bellevue; and his mother, Fern Ackermann, also currently lives in Bellevue as does his brother Gary Ackermann.
He and his staff have teamed up with the private Willamette Valley Technologies (WVT) Laboratory in nearby city of Corvallis to increase novel coronavirus testing for medical providers in Oregon and other west coast states.
This new collaboration is able to run at least 500 to 800 tests per day, said Dr. Ackermann, who is the director of OVDL and a professor and board-certified pathologist in OSU’s Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine.
“Our veterinary diagnostic laboratories have rigorous regulatory and validation requirements and large capacity to test for outbreaks of agents such as avian influenza in large numbers of animals. We also test for numerous other pathogens such as West Nile Virus, rabies, equine encephalitis and are prepared for foreign disease outbreaks such as African Swine Fever and Foot and Mouth Disease, for examples,” said Ackermann. “Because of this, physicians and physician groups approached the us to test human samples as we can process 100 samples per hour and probably more. Veterinary Diagnostic laboratories in four other states gained approvals for testing human samples and Oregon was the fifth veterinary lab.
Ackermann, who earned his undergraduate degree from Loras College in Dubuque and his doctorate in veterinary medicine at Iowa State University during the 1980s, said the two Oregon facilities now working together have complementary capabilities that make the expanded testing capacity possible.
“OSU’s veterinary diagnostic lab has the instruments and technical knowledge to run RNA extractions and virus detection on COVID-19 test swabs, but is federally accredited to conduct tests with animal samples, not human samples,” said Ackermann. “WVT normally processes drug tests and has the necessary accreditation, lab infrastructure and experience working with human samples, but lacks the instruments and viral extraction expertise.”
Ackermann said WVT leased two instruments from the OVDL, which is part of the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine, and was up and running by the end of last week. His staff extracts viral genetic material from the COVID-19 test swabs and then complete the process at WVT by running polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays to determine which samples test positive for the virus. They also will train WVT staff to do the assays.
Running at full capacity, the team is able to complete up to 100 tests per hour per machine.
The connection between OSU and WVT came at a good time. The veterinary diagnostic lab had hit a wall in its pursuit of accreditation to run human samples. And WVT’s normal business of testing urine samples for the presence of drugs and alcohol for the Department of Human Services disappeared amid the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-home order.
On March 31, after eight staff members were furloughed at WVT, the lab supervisor there reached out to Benton County health providers offering the team’s services in their now-abundant free time.
Veterinary lab staff have validated and verified the testing protocols and have begun processing samples while training WVT staff in some of the testing process, Ackermann said. Meanwhile, the lab has already brought back a few furloughed staff members and hopes to bring back all eight employees as testing ramps up.
Ackermann said that now, medical providers are able to submit requests and send in samples for COVID-19 testing in the same way they send requests for routine bloodwork. And because WVT is a national lab, they can accept samples from anywhere in the country.
The OVDL is still handling regular veterinary cases including rabies diagnostics, herd health, food production health and animal transport, and Ackermann’s lab staff are still caring for animal emergencies, and are prepared to test animals for COVID-19 if necessary.
The veterinary lab is also working toward getting accreditation to test human samples, as it might be useful in the future, Ackermann said.
The two labs will be able to receive samples from local medical providers, and depending on need, may be called on to run tests for medical centers outside Oregon.
“When (the pandemic) first happened, I thought, ‘Our medical systems here in the U.S. will handle this.’ I didn’t realize they don’t have the capacity we do on the veterinary side,” Ackermann said. “But getting this arrangement — it’s fantastic that we can help.”
As well as his current efforts, Ackermann also has conducted research on human viral pneumonia.
“I have done a lot of research on animal models of human disease and most prominent is my work on Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). I developed a model of infection of lambs with human strains of RSV as a model of RSV infection in human infants,” said Ackermann. “I also served and still do on many study sections for the National Institutes of Health and collaborated with physicians at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine.”
In Oregon, Ackermann created a company, LambCure LLC which uses the lamb model to test efficacy of pharmaceutical compounds against RSV infection.
“RSV infects everyone and causes the common cold. But in infants, particularly newborns, RSV can cause moderate to severe disease. RSV infection of newborns can predispose to asthma later in life,” explained Ackermann. “There are no fully effective drugs or vaccines against RSV; of those RSV drugs currently in clinical trials, we have tested three in our lamb model.
Ackermann said he just finished a study for anti-RSV drugs for Johnson & Johnson and has contracts with other biotechnology enterprises.
“I have presented my research at many national and international meetings over the years,” said Ackermann. “Last summer I was invited to present our RSV research at the International Respiratory Society Meeting in Madrid Spain.”
Ackermann’s wife Shelley, a Bellevue Marquette Catholic graduate in 1981, is now a social worker with a several degrees. She has worked as a medical social worker at hospitals in Ames and Des Moines, as well as the Iowa State Department of Public Health and Iowa State Department of Education (for special needs programs).
She now in Oregon works as special needs consultant for four states in the U.S. Her father, Larry Cheney, was mayor of Bellevue in the 1970s and 1980s.
Ackermann’s father, Verlyn owned Ackermann Pharmacy in Preston from 1960 to 1974, when he became disabled from a cerebral hemorrhage when Mark was 14 years old.
As well as his current work in the lab, Ackermann is also an avid runner, triathlete and cyclist. He has completed many of the central Iowa Triathlons, road races and finished Ironman Wisconsin in 2014 and Ironman Boulder (Colorado) in 2016 and Best of the West-Half Ironman in 2018.
He ran the 100th Boston Marathon in 1996.
“I’m also a big fan of Geno’s Pizza in Preston and Kalme’s in St. Donatus - who isn’t?” said Ackemann, who likes to come back to the Bellevue area every year. “I also enjoy fishing every so often, mostly for channel catfish along wing dams below Lock and Dam 12.”
