The person identified as Jackson County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 is recovering well three weeks after her diagnosis.
Kendra Driscoll, 31, was born and raised in Preston, where she still lives with her husband, Corey, and daughters, Kendyl and Kenzley.
Driscoll said she is feeling better after what she calls a “mild” case of COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus, and she cautions the public to take the situation seriously.
Driscoll works as a medical assistant for Medical Associates of Maquoketa in both the Preston and Maquoketa offices. With eight years’ experience in the medical field, she understands the importance of taking safety precautions during flu season to help stop the spread. The same hygiene applies to the coronavirus.
She held worry at bay until the virus moved closer to home.
Driscoll had already been battling symptoms of chronic sinusitis, an annual problem for her that presents with sinus pressure, congestion and drainage. She took antibiotics for it.
However, by March 26, she felt more fatigued, her cough more pronounced.
“I felt like I had a lot of phlegm in my throat,” she explained during an online interview. “I ended up feeling very achy through the night and feverish, although I never had a true fever.” She had also lost her sense of taste and smell two days earlier.
All those symptoms suggested COVID-19.
Driscoll called Medical Associates March 27. A representative recommended she be tested for strep throat, flu and COVID-19. A nurse came out to her car in the office parking lot and swabbed Driscoll for all three. The medical clinic completed the strep and flu tests in the office, but she had to wait for the COVID results.
In the meantime, she and her family members were told to self-quarantine.
On Saturday, March 28, Driscoll and her family played a game of basketball. The phone rang and she was told she had COVID-19.
“Honestly, I was shocked,” she recalled.
Her case remained mild — no respiratory distress, no high fevers. She stayed active.
“I had one day of feeling lousy and achy, but other than that I just had a little cough and phlegm,” she said.
She maintained a distance from her husband and kids and slept in a separate room. The Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines state that people should remain quarantined until they have been symptom-free for seven days. Driscoll and her family are following the 14-day quarantine rule for people who have been exposed to the virus, and Driscoll remains off work until that ends.
Her health began to improve April 1. She’s been resting — “Netflix has been my best friend,” she said — and taking walks. She thanked KMAQ for Radio Bingo every day at 3:30 p.m., giving the Driscoll family, especially the daughters, something to “really look forward to.”
The people she’s been in contact with remain symptom-free. “Hallelujah!” she said.
As she returns to some semblance of her normal life, Driscoll thanked everyone for reaching out with caring thoughts and prayers.
“This, too, shall pass,” she said, “and we will all get through this together.”
