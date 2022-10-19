Cody Assenmacher

A Preston native known for living life to the fullest is a cast member of Season 43 of the hit show “Survivor.”

Cody Assenmacher, 35, is one of 18 cast members jockeying for the $1 million grand prize on the TV show, which is set in Fiji and had its season debut Sept. 21. The show airs at 7 p.m. Wednesdays on CBS.