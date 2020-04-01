Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA...ILLINOIS... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12 AFFECTING JACKSON...CARROLL AND JO DAVIESS COUNTIES THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH ROUTED FLOWS FROM UPSTREAM. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12 * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * FORECAST, POSSIBLY RISING TO 17.1 FEET NEXT WEDNESDAY MORNING. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&