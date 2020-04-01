There’s been a bit of a political drama down in Preston in recent weeks, as the town’s mayor, Dr. Richard Betts has resigned.
The resignation was read out loud to city leaders after members of the Preston City Council came back out of a closed session meeting on March 9, where they discussed the payment of legal fees for Preston Fire Chief Bill Yaddof.
Mayor Betts claims that Yaddof accrued the legal fees after allegedly resigning, and then ‘fighting’ to be re-instated. Betts claimed that the Fire Chief verbally resigned to himself and Preston City Administrator Teresa Weinschenk last November.
“Due to the legal, ethical, moral and financial harm that I might incur in the future and being a doctor, which is held to a higher ethical standard, it was in my best interest to remove myself from the duties as Mayor of Preston,” Betts wrote in a letter to the editor which appeared last week in the Preston Times. “Going against legal council’s very strong recommendations could create future jeopardy to my livelihood and medical license. If only the decision had been made to move forward with creating a new ordinance that would give the council the power to fire and hire the Fire Chief based on his or her performance and legal actions, I would still be Mayor of Preston.”
When contacted by the Bellevue Herald-Leader, Yaddof said what Betts is claiming about him resigning as Fire Chief is just not true.
“I never resigned as Preston Fire Chief, and I am currently serving my 43rd year in fire service with the last 24 years as Chief,” said Yaddof, who noted that the Fire Chief is elected to office by all members of the Fire Department. “A chief’s position is a result of years of acquiring knowledge in firefighting techniques, fire personnel and public safety, and excels in the management of multiple firemen and is able to multi-task with the fast response needed to handle a fire scene or rescue. I’m honored to continue to serve my community.”
While Yaddof claimed that he didn’t resign, there was a closed session meeting about paying legal fees on March 9, and when the Preston Council came out of the closed session, they voted not to pay the fees.
Yaddof said he could comment no further on the issue when asked about the fees.
“What I said before is all I can respond to,” he said.
At the March 9 meeting, the Preston City Council also discussed creating a new ordinance that would give the city full control of the hiring and firing of the Fire Chief, rather than the Chief being elected or appointed by Preston fire fighters. (This, however, is the same system as the Bellevue Fire Department and many others use, as the Chief is traditionally elected by fire department members).
Councilwoman Amanda Sullivan made a motion to immediately adopt an ordinance giving the city hiring and firing privileges over the position of Preston Fire Chief. The motion died when no one would second it. Those council persons present at the meeting included Rich Petersen. Matt Petersen, Patti Hoffman and Tyler Sieverding.
With Bett’s resignation, Mayor Pro-Tem Tyler Sieverding took over as Mayor. He will act in that capacity until the next election, unless the citizens of Preston petition for a special election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.