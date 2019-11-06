Kollin Christopher Kash, 25, of Preston, faces theft, burglary and drug charges after officers found stolen guns, computers, power tools, jewelry, hand tools, agricultural GPS tools, chainsaws and more in a search of his home, according to charging documents.
The seized items are valued at more than $10,000.
Items found under the Oct. 22 search warrant at 32 E. Davis St. in Preston included a pill bottle including the name of a burglary victim and an iMac computer, both of which had been stolen from a rural Miles home burglarized Oct. 13. Also stolen that day were rings, watches, necklaces and jewelry boxes, according to criminal complaints against Kash.
Kash admitted to the burglary and to having the stolen goods. Also found in the search warrant were marijuana wax and drug paraphernalia.
When arrested, Kash had crystal methamphetamine in his pants pocket.
He faces charges of felony first-degree theft, third-degree burglary, and possession of drug paraphernalia and of methamphetamine.
