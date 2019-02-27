Preston Lions Club

The Preston Lions Club’s annual Sausage, Omelet, Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale will take place Sunday, March 3 from 7 a.m. to noon at at St. Joseph Parish Hall in Preston. Adults may eat for $8; kids 6-12 years old may eat for $5; and those 5 and under may eat for free. A 50/50 raffle will also take place at the annual breakfast.