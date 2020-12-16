This year’s cancelling of the Preston Holiday Festival annual weekend sparked the idea to bring holiday cheer with a new tradition.
The Preston Women’s Auxiliary hosted a lighted parade and asked people to get together with their friends and family to create a unique lighted float. Judges chose their favorite floats. The lighted floats followed the traditional Preston Days parade route.
Even though the town festival was cancelled, Santa also made a special visit for this event, as did the Grinch.
The event was also sponsored by Preston Lions Club which also held the Prince and Princess voting fundraiser and sponsored the top royalty in a ride on the fire truck with Santa. This year’s princess was Norah Manthei, daughter of Bryan and Trisha Manthei. The prince was Lane Yaddof, son of Shawn Yaddof and Emily Warner.
Dylan Meyer won first place in the Preston Lighting Display Contest with his lighted house and truck on Miles Street. Fourteen houses and yards entered this year’s contest. Judges selected three top winners and an honorable mention to receive the cash prizes offered by an anonymous donor. Some of the criteria used were originality, overall presentation, creativity and the wow factor.
Placing second in the lighting contest was the Bryson Bormann’s lighted tree and porch on Mitchell Street, followed by the Reuters’ many mini-displays at 45062 17th St. Honorable mention went to the Sparlin display on Stephen Street.
