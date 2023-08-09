Roger and Sandra Dusil of Preston will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Friday, Aug. 11, 2013.
Roger and Sandra Swartz were married at the Cedar Christian Church in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 11, 1973.
Roger retired in May of 2010 from Northeast Community Schools after 38 years of teaching and Sandra retired in December of 2010 from the Clinton County Clerk of Court Office after 30 years as a Judicial Clerk.
They have one son, Justin, and one grandson, Garrison, of Maquoketa.
They will celebrate with a family dinner at the Ronneburg Restaurant in Amana on Aug. 27.
