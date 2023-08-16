The Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program (RFIP) Board approved 35 project applications totaling more than $1.6 million during its quarterly board meeting on July 20. Seven of the projects are for ethanol infrastructure, one is for a biodiesel terminal, and 27 are for biodiesel infrastructure.
Preston Country Stores is among the grant recipients. The $53,250 is for an E15 project at the store.
The RFIP helps fuel retailers provide higher blends of lower cost Iowa grown biofuels to consumers by incentivizing the installation, replacement and conversion of ethanol and biodiesel dispensing and storage infrastructure. Incentives to upgrade biodiesel terminal and storage facilities are also available. While the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship manages the program, a board appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Iowa Senate determines grant allocations on a quarterly basis.
The Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Board will consider additional RFIP grant applications during its next quarterly meeting in October. The RFIP grant application is available on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.