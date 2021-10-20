The Preston Police Department has zero officers.
The September resignation of Chief Stephen Thayer followed by Officer Cory Pirtle’s last day on Oct. 14 has left the city scrambling to fill the void.
Their resignations also leave Miles and Spragueville in a lurch because the Preston police department services those towns as well.
The city of Preston currently is advertising to hire a full-time chief and officer.
Meanwhile, Preston entered into a short-term contract with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to provide law enforcement services until a new chief and officer are hired, according to Teresa Weinschenk, Preston city administrator and clerk.
State law requires incorporated communities to provide law enforcement either through their own police department or by contracting with another service — in this case, the county sheriff’s office.
Preston has been without either a chief or an officer at different times, but not the same time, Weinschenk said, calling the timing of both resignations “unfortunate.”
It’s the plight of a small town, according to Weinschenk, who noted that Preston, Miles and Spragueville have not experienced any abnormal amounts of crime for towns their size.
“Generally we lose them to a better-paying job,” she explained. “We realize we’re a small agency and we’re competing against larger agencies with better pay and better benefits.”
For instance, former chief Scott Heiar resigned earlier this year after being hired as a full-time county sheriff’s deputy.
“I feel, for a town of its size, Preston is competitive,” the city administrator added, saying the mayor and council support the police officers and ensure they have the proper tools to do the job.
The challenge of attracting and retaining police officers isn’t unique to Preston, Weinschenk explained, saying her colleagues in city government across Iowa express a similar frustration.
“Sometimes, you’re the starting point of an officer’s career,” she said.
When officer spots open up, the city typically gets candidates who need to go through law enforcement academy training, Weinschenk explained. “So, the city sponsors them and gets them training and they (work in Preston) for a little while, then they move on.
“We just find being a small agency, it’s challenging,” Weinschenk said, “and it’s always going to be for Preston.”
Application details
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be a graduate of the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy or qualify to be a certified law enforcement officer within one year of hiring. Read more details about qualifications on the city website prestoniowa.com.
Interested candidates have until 4 p.m. Oct. 29 to apply for the police chief position. Applications are available at Preston City Hall, 1 W. Gillet St., Preston, as well as the city website listed above.
Compensation is based on experience and certification. Benefits include IPERS, health and dental insurance, among other things.
For more information, call Weinschenk at city hall at (563) 689-3081.
