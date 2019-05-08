Eric Swalwell, Democratic candidate for President in 2020 made a stop in Bellevue last Friday afternoon. Supporters gathered at the home of Marilyn Schroeder on Sieverding Ridge Road to enjoy a short rally and discussion of issues.
Swalwell was in Dubuque campaigning earlier in the day and decided to meet members of the Jackson County Democrat Party in Bellevue.
Swalwell is from California, and currently serves as the U.S. Representative from California's 15th congressional district. He was raised in Sac City, Iowa, and Dublin, California.
Before being elected to the U.S. House, he served as a local appointee on Dublin commissions, and served one term elected to the Dublin City Council.
He was elected to the U.S. House in November 2012, defeating incumbent Pete Stark, a 40-year incumbent who had held the office since 1973. Stark was a fellow Democrat almost a half-century Swalwell's senior; Swalwell was born shortly after Stark's re-election to his fifth term in Congress in the 1980 election. Swalwell took office on January 3, 2013.
Swalwell announced his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination on April 8, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.