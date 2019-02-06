On his graduation from the University of Northern Iowa in 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in management, Joe Otting faced a job choice. The Maquoketa native weighed an offer from Coca-Cola to move to Atlanta and go to work for $24,000 a year with a car provided. Another offer came from Bank of America, which would pay $13,000 and from which he would have to buy his own wheels.
The decision was a no-brainer. He moved to northern California and became a banker.
Joe, the son of Grace Otting of Maquoketa and the late Jim Otting, was attracted by the opportunity to be involved in businesses as a banker, to learn to analyze financial statements, and to develop management strategies. He rose through bank positions in California in a 35-year career, from a Bank of America training program to becoming a top executive at some of California’s largest banks.
Along the way he met Steve Mnuchin.
After Mnuchin became President Donald Trump’s secretary of the treasury in early 2017, Trump, on June 6 of that year, nominated Otting to head an independent agency of the Treasury Department, called the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. The Senate confirmed him to the post and he was sworn in Nov. 27, 2017, on his 60th birthday. The appointment carries a five-year term.
The job may seem like another obscure post in the vast federal bureaucracy, and for sure it doesn’t get a lot of headlines. But it’s pretty important. If you have a bank account or mortgage or a bank-issued credit card, the agency affects you. As part of the Treasury Department, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency regulates and supervises all federally chartered banks and savings and loan institutions and federally licensed branches of foreign banks in the United States — about 1,300 institutions in all, including such banks as JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Citigroup — banks with a combined value of $12.5 trillion, or 67 percent of all U.S. commercial banks in assets. Banks that the Comptroller of the Currency oversees hold 71 percent of all credit card balances.
The office was created in 1863, during Abraham Lincoln’s administration. Basically the OCC’s job is to see that that national banks and federal savings associations operate in a safe and sound manner, provide access to financial services, treat customers fairly, and comply with banking laws and regulations.
Although it doesn’t oversee state-chartered banks, such as Maquoketa State Bank, its influence is certainly felt. The agency has about 4,000 employees, including 2,500 bank examiners, and a budget of $1.1 billion. Otting meets regularly with top officials at the Treasury Department, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the Federal Reserve Board, financial institutions and, when called, the president.
Sounds like pretty heady stuff for a guy who grew up sweeping the floor, washing cars, and getting his first taste of the business world at the Dodge dealership owned by his dad, Jim, and partner Jim Kirk (in the building at 1325 E. Platt St. that now houses Hermes Auto & Upholstery) and eating hamburgers at the A&W Root Beer drive-in (now Timber City Chiropractic).
One year into his tenure, Joe took time from a holiday season trip back to Maquoketa last month to visit his mom, Grace, to chat about his job. An avid golfer and tennis player, he undoubtedly weighs no more than when he played forward on Bill Fleming’s basketball teams before he graduated from Maquoketa Community High School in 1976.
Otting sees the role of banks in a community as “dream makers. They help consumers and businesses realize their dreams. Consumers come in to save money for a house or borrow for a car or their business. Banks can not only provide capital in the form of loans to do that but can also advise them on making the right decisions. Not everybody should own a house and not everybody should own a business.”
Banks also have a responsibility to help satisfy the needs of the low- to moderate-income sector of the community.
“So banks really are a facilitator of the economic prosperity of a community in which they operate. What the OC has been focused on is to give relief and reduce the regulatory burdens on small banks across America.”
Otting feels the Dodd-Frank Act, which was passed in response to the financial crisis of 2009, imposes overly strict regulatory burdens on small banks.
“I can assure you that institutions like Maquoketa State Bank and Anamosa State Bank did not cause the financial crisis of 2009, but they bore the brunt of a lot of the activities that were placed on the banking industry,” he said.
“We’re not saying large banks shouldn’t be held to the highest standards, but banks that operate soundly and safely in communities like Maquoketa shouldn’t have to bear the burden of all those regulations that we expect of large financial institutions.”
Congress did pass and President Trump did sign a bill last May that eased regulations and oversight on smaller banks. Otting said his agency is in the process of rewriting those rules.
Another objective is to expand banks’ involvement in the Community Reinvestment Act, which are rules designed to encourage banks to meet the needs of borrowers of all segments of the community, including those of low to moderate incomes. Otting wants to create a way to measure banks’ participation in the Reinvestment Act, including making small-dollar loans and loans to companies deep in debt.
Otting is the first career banker to hold this job in some 40 years. A profile the Wall Street Journal did on Otting in June was headlined “A Banker-Friendly Regulator” and said his office is taking a more conciliatory approach to regulating banks than did his predecessors under the Obama administration in the years after the 2008 bank bailouts, which was preceded by years of hands-off regulation.
“Don’t believe everything you read in the newspaper,” he said with a smile. He noted the top responsibility of his agency and others he works with is to ensure a safe and sound banking system.
“So I think it is not fair to say we are by any means relaxing relations or our fiduciary responsibility to regulating banks. However, I would say there can be different interpretations of how you interact with financial institutions.
“I’ve been criticized because I sometimes call banks customers of the regulators,” Otting said. “If they come in and apply for a license to operate as a bank, I feel as a regulator we should respond quickly with a yes or no, we should be thorough in our description of what it takes to get to a yes, and we should be fair in our interactions and treatment of them.
“I don’t necessarily think that is being friendly; I think it is good Midwestern values and principles to be honest with people, help them to the best of your ability, be clear with what they need to achieve their goals and objectives, and be fair with them when they submit their paperwork.
“I think there are certain people that are concerned that the regulators are being too bank-friendly. I don’t view that at all. We have a strong supervisory practice at all three agencies that in my mind have very high standards that they hold financial institutions up against.”
Otting said the values he holds today are those formed when he was growing up in Maquoketa.
“I think one of the other good things about having someone like me in the job is that No. 1, I’m a banker, but 2, I grew up in a small community. I tell people I clearly remember when my dad brought me down at 16 years old and I got my first checking account and what a big deal that was and how much responsibility was placed on me to make sure I wrote every check down and I balanced my checkbook and demonstrated that I could manage it in a satisfactory manner. That’s what small communities are about.
“To be honest, if you look at communities across America, whenever there’s an event or tragedy in a community, who’s sitting at the table? It’s generally the local banker, and not only are they offering their own time and energy but they’re generally bringing the bank’s resources to bear to help community events as well.
“Maquoketa is a prime example. There’s not a Little League baseball team or an art thing or some event that doesn’t get done in this town that the banks aren’t participating in to make it better culturally,” Otting explained. “It’s that way all across America; banks play a critical role in communities across the world. The banks got beat down by the last administration. I think they didn’t understand the role that banks have across America and how good they do for communities.
“I felt very fortunate growing up in a town this size because you got to be actively involved in a lot of things. I participated in athletics, I was involved in Janice Farnum’s Variety Show and I got to work at my dad’s (dealership) and I played Little League baseball and I worked at Dolch’s Bakery and did a lot of things that I think gave me a foundation that I think I will forever be able to carry forward.
“I feel very honored and happy to be from a city this size now that I live in major metropolitan areas because it clearly gives you a strong baseline around that educational, family and religious experience. All those things gave us a fundamental base in life that you understand right from wrong. And you didn’t get away with a lot in these towns because if it wasn’t your parents that caught you, it was the neighbors, and they told your parents. It’s not like snitching; they cared.”
After finishing college and deciding to go with the Bank of America offer, Joe worked for Bank of America from 1981 through 1986, when he joined Union Bank in Los Angeles, a bank that focused on business lending and had limited consumer-related activities.
“I did that because I enjoyed the business side of banking,” he recalled. “It had a lot of the characteristics I was looking for — you got to understand financials and strategies of various different companies, you got to see how different types of management teams ran their organizations, you saw how products were developed. And so when you look at all of the things that I was looking for, banking kind of hit the spot for me.”
After 16 years at Union Bank, he joined US Bank and rose to be vice chairman. Along the way, he met and married his wife, Bonnie, a Los Angeles native and also a bank executive. He also became acquainted with Mnuchin, who in 2010 recruited him to be chief executive of a bank, OneWest Bank, that Mnuchin was putting together, comprised of the remains of several of the failed financial institutions from the banking crisis.
“The plan was to put those all together and create a regional bank serving Southern California consumers, businesses and real estate investors. So we did that.” They sold the bank for $3.4 billion in 2015, and Otting and his wife retired to an affluent residential, golf and tennis complex near Las Vegas, which they co-own.
In 2016, months before the November election, Mnuchin recruited him to join the transition team to fill some of the key jobs in the financial sector of the administration in the event that Trump won. When Mnuchin became treasury secretary in 2017, he recommended Otting for the OCC job.
So what’s the plan after he completes his five-year term? “I hope to go back to playing golf and tennis and enjoying life. It’s kind of a big master plan.”
Otting admitted that he is touched by the moment whenever he walks to the White House for an event or meeting.
“You never get too big for your britches that you walk up to something like that and it gives you goose pimples. I’ve walked out of there many times thinking what an opportunity for a young man like me to be here and exposed to that kind of activity.
“But the thing is that I can come back to Maquoketa and take my mom out to Wal-Mart (she needed a new television) and drive up to the (waste transfer station) in Andrew with the old set. I don’t have to go in somewhere and tell somebody I’m the comptroller of the currency; I’m a local guy and put jeans on and go do errands for my mom.”
I couldn’t conclude our conversation without asking Joe about his boss and his, shall we say, unorthodox style and approach.
Otting defended the president, saying his agenda is to help the middle class “to become prosperous again. … I think he’s done a really good job of creating economic prosperity.”
He said such actions as the new tax law, renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement and meeting with North Korea’s leader and taking on the “China issue, which many presidents kicked the can down the road about making trade fair around the world.
“I look at all the things that are at the core of his agenda and I am very much aligned with those and very much supportive of what we need to restore the middle class in America. I’m all about jobs creation, and I think he’d done a good job of that.”
“Does he tweet every once in a while that I wish he wouldn’t? Absolutely. However, I would say he would not be president in my mind if he didn’t let the American people know how he felt. He beat 15 other highly talented politicians — he was not a politician — by speaking directly to Americans. Does he have challenges ahead? Absolutely. But I am confident he is taking the right steps for America.
“I just hope that we, as Americans, can find common ground for the benefit of our country because we’re so divisive,” Otting said. “We’re divisive in income levels, we’re divided racially, we’re divided sexually. We have to figure out how to get back to a more common ground and move in the right direction together. There’s got to be more love than hate here. It’s the best (country) in the world.”
