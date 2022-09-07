Jessica (Ruggeberg) Childs of Bellevue will give a zoom presentation on drinking and driving on Thursday, September 22 from 6 to about 7:15 p.m.
Childs lost her 20 year-old daughter, who was weeks pregnant at the time to a drunk driving accident on Nov. 19, 2019. She said her life has never been the same. She will tell her story and how drinking and driving has affected her family. The zoom link will be shared on her Facebook page, Jess Childs (it will open up at 6 p.m. and start at 6:15pm to allow others time to join in.
