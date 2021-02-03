Will you have a 3 or 4 year old age preschool student in 2021-2022? If so call Bellevue Elementary at 872-4001 Ext. 2 to get enrolled. Open House information to follow in the near future.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 96%
- Feels Like: 5°
- Heat Index: 5°
- Wind: 1 mph
- Wind Chill: 5°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 07:12:40 AM
- Sunset: 05:19:16 PM
- Dew Point: 4°
- Visibility: 0.25 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High around 30F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 26F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with rain and snow in the morning, becoming all snow in the afternoon. Some sleet may mix in. High around 35F. SSE winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.
Weather Alert
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Next 12 Hours
Wind: WSW @ 1mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 6°
Heat Index: 6°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSW @ 1mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 7°
Heat Index: 7°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 1mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 8°
Heat Index: 8°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: SSE @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 93%
Wind Chill: 9°
Heat Index: 17°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: SSE @ 6mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 7mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 82%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: SSE @ 8mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 17°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSE @ 9mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 28°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- 300 Victories
- ‘Jerome-Fest’
- People 65 and older can sign up for COVID-19 vaccines through local pharmacy websites
- Vaccines given at Mill Valley
- Plans in place for next round of COVID-19 vaccinations
- Justice delayed again for Bellevue family
- Delmar man charged with insurance fraud
- Patrick W. O’Rourke 90
- Donald Yoerger, age 79
- Iowa Restaurant and Bar Relief Program launched
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.