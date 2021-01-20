Will you have a 3 or 4 year old age preschool student in 2021-2022? If so call Bellevue Elementary at 872-4001 Ext. 2 to get enrolled. Open House information to follow in the near future.
Bellevue, IA
Today
Plenty of sunshine. High around 35F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 36F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
