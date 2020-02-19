Share the Warmth, Winter Wear Giveaway, will close for the season on February 28. It is located in the entryway to First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Fourth and Market Streets. Anyone can come get coats, hats, gloves, mittens, boots, snow pants and other winter clothing or leave donations until then. Plans are being made to reopen in October 2020. “Take what you need, leave what you can “
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 59%
- Feels Like: 20°
- Heat Index: 20°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 20°
- UV Index: 2 Low
- Sunrise: 06:52:51 AM
- Sunset: 05:39 PM
- Dew Point: 8°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Evening clouds will give way to clearing overnight. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High around 20F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
