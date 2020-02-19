Share the Warmth, Winter Wear Giveaway, will close for the season on February 28. It is located in the entryway to First Presbyterian Church at the corner of Fourth and Market Streets. Anyone can come get coats, hats, gloves, mittens, boots, snow pants and other winter clothing or leave donations until then. Plans are being made to reopen in October 2020.  “Take what you need, leave what you can “