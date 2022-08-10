Come learn about the management of Jackson County Conservation's rare and sensitive remnant prairies. On Saturday August 20 at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St. Maquoketa IA, come listen to a presentation on the remanent prairies of Jackson County Conservation and the current/ongoing restoration projects going on presented by naturalist Tony Vorwald. Register 48 hours in advance. Please register by calling the Hurstville Interpretive Center or email tony@jacksonccb.com.
- To view our latest edition click the image on the left.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 100%
- Feels Like: 68°
- Heat Index: 68°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 68°
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:05:01 AM
- Sunset: 08:08:11 PM
- Dew Point: 68°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NNW @ 2 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 3 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 4 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 5 mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 4 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 5 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 70°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 7 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- Autopsy reports released
- Experts say Iowa’s laws impede treatments for fentanyl
- DNR says 2022 pheasant season busiest in last decade
- Ruggeberg weds Childs in Dubuque
- Hawkeyes, Cyclones expect revenue to be most lucrative ever
- The Aviator
- Bellevue emergency officials respond to possible drowning accident
- Island City Days ‘22
- 2022 Truck and Tractor Pull set
- Terry Allen Andresen, age 69
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.