Come learn about the management of Jackson County Conservation's rare and sensitive remnant prairies. On Saturday August 20 at 2 p.m. at the Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St. Maquoketa IA, come listen to a presentation on the remanent prairies of Jackson County Conservation and the current/ongoing restoration projects going on presented by naturalist Tony Vorwald. Register 48 hours in advance. Please register by calling the Hurstville Interpretive Center or email tony@jacksonccb.com.