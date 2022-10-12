Fall is here and it is a good time to harvest seed. In this case, folks will be harvesting prairie seed. On Saturday October 15 at 1p.m. join naturalist Tony Vorwald at the Hurstville Interpretive Center for a talk about the prairie in seed. Participants will learn, talk, and walk the prairie and hand collect native prairie plant seeds that will be later planted on Jackson County Conservation Property. If attending please dress for the weather.
Bring gardening/work gloves. The program is free. Please register 48 hours in advance. To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
