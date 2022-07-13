A prairie strips field day is set for 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July, 27 at the Gossman Farm, 19502 159th Ave., Zwingle. The event is free, open to the whole family and includes a complimentary meal and a prairie walk.
The event is hosted by Iowa Learning Farms, along with Science-Based-Trials-of-Rowcrops-Integrated-with-Prairie-Strips (STRIPS), Jackson County Conservation Board, and the Sand County Foundation.
Speakers include:
• David Gossman, who owns 670 acres with 220 of those in a corn/soybean rotation. He is a prairie reconstruction pioneer, establishing many patches of prairie on his farm starting in 1996, including several prairie strips. Gossman, who also harvests timber from his farm, will share advice for successfully adding prairie strips and discuss how he has overcome challenges and how to create seed mixes for prairie reconstructions.
• Tim Youngquist, Iowa State University STRIPS program farmer liaison, will share results from over 15 years of research on prairie strips as well as practical recommendations for how to add prairie strips to corn and soybean fields.
• Liz Ripley, Iowa Learning Farms conservation and cover crop outreach specialist, will share a demonstration of the Conservation Station rainfall simulator.
• Jessica Wagner, Jackson County Conservation Board environmental education coordinator, will discuss projects happening in Jackson County.
• Craig Ficenec, Sand County Foundation program director, will be on hand to give an update on conservation efforts in southwest Wisconsin and beyond.
• Andrew Waldo will be available to discuss opportunities available to farmers/landowners through the nearby Dubuque County Buffer Initiative.
Reservations are suggested to ensure adequate space and food. Please RSVP to Tim Youngquist at (712) 269-0592 or timyoung@iastate.edu.
