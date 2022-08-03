Prairie Creek recreation area is getting a $750,000 boost from the state to help with almost $2 million in planned improvements, including more trails and fisheries, greater access to the stream for paddling, and a champion-caliber disc golf course.
“This is exciting news, and it will help make Prairie Creek another place people can visit when they come to the area,” said Maquoketa City Manager Josh Boldt, who worked on the grant on behalf of the city along with Nate Jones, executive director of Jackson County Conservation.
The Prairie Creek project is one of three recipients that will share $4.65 million in grants announced last week by the Iowa Economic Development Authority under Destination Iowa, a program that invests in attractions that improve the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Funding for this program is from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
One of the criteria for the outdoor recreation grant the city and county received is that the project will draw people to the community and enhance outdoor recreation.
As thousands of people visit the Maquoketa Caves each year, Boldt and Jones said Prairie Creek is a logical location for people to spend an additional day or more.
“The city is working with us to try to do some things at Prairie Creek to bring people to the community,” Jones said. “This project would really benefit the city, and whatever benefits the city benefits the county.”
One expected feature will be a trail connecting the city to Prairie Creek along the state highway. The Iowa Department of Transportation District 6 wrote a support letter for the project, Boldt noted. The partners in the project will submit a plan to the IDOT to receive authorization to link trail accessibility off Highway 64.
Other goals of the project are to create additional trails, a shelter, tent camping, gulley bridges, paved bank hiking for ADA accessibility, multiple rock features for stream viewing and better fisheries, and a championship-caliber disc golf course on the southwest side of Prairie Creek.
The total cost of the Prairie Creek enhancements is about $1.97 million, with the Destination Iowa grant covering about 40% of the total. The program requires that the entities awarded the grant cover about 60% of the cost.
The city had the opportunity to creatively fund that portion, Boldt said. The city is planning to rebuild its wastewater facility using an estimated $13.5 million in financing through the State Revolving Loan Fund (SRF). By filing for financing with the SRF, which the city did last winter, it can apply a portion of future interest payments toward a water quality improvement project in the area with no extra cost to the taxpayer. It is a requirement of participating in the SRF, Boldt said.
“A sponsored project is an exclusive, cost-free benefit to participating in the SRF with a sponsored project,” Boldt said. In this case, about $1.35 million will be dedicated to the Prairie Creek Project.
“This is not cash coming out of the city’s hands, but we’re leveraging one benefit for another,” Boldt said.
Prairie Creek was one of the top three sites considered suitable for such a project, as sediment runoffs there have a big impact on the watershed, Boldt said.
And while water quality improvement is a main goal, the project doesn’t stop there, the city/county partners said. It’s just as much a recreation enhancement.
The next step is for city and county officials to move forward on planning the project, including working with engineers on designs.
The state will send a grant agreement to the city and county for approval by the City Council and the Board of Supervisors, respectively.
The improvements at Prairie Creek must be completed by June 2026, according to grant rules.
The two other projects awarded in this inaugural round of funding include Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation receiving $3.5 million to pave 16 miles of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail. This project would complete the original 52-mile trail, connecting the Waterloo/Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids metropolitan areas entirely by nature trail.
The City of Colfax received $400,000 for improvements to Quarry Springs Park, located off Interstate 80. Funding for the “Relax in Colfax” project will assist with the creation of a new 30-site RV campground, a modern shower house and bathrooms and an ADA-accessible dock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.