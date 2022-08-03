Prairie Creek recreation area is getting a $750,000 boost from the state to help with almost $2 million in planned improvements, including more trails and fisheries, greater access to the stream for paddling, and a champion-caliber disc golf course.

“This is exciting news, and it will help make Prairie Creek another place people can visit when they come to the area,” said Maquoketa City Manager Josh Boldt, who worked on the grant on behalf of the city along with Nate Jones, executive director of Jackson County Conservation.