During extreme weather, it’s good when a community has its own capacity to generate electricity. During the most recent cold-snap in the middle of February, this was proven once again in Bellevue.
When the temperatures hit the sub-zero zone for an extended time period early last week, the crew down at the Bellevue Municipal Utilities Power Plant went into high gear, powering the entire town via several diesel generators that range from 1938 to 1971.
The city was asked to do so by Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO), the company that usually supplies electricity to Bellevue from the outside. In this case, the cold snap caused a peak in power demand and CIPCO needed to find ways to conserve energy. Thus, Bellevue temporarily disconnected from the main power line coming into town and fired up the town’s old generators.
“We started powering the town last Monday night from about 5 to 9 p.m. and came in Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m. to power the town until 11 p.m.,” said Bellevue Utilities employee Alex Sieverding. “Most people didn’t even know it.”
Bellevue briefly powers the entire town with generators during extreme heat or extreme cold, and received a discount on the electricity they purchase from CIPCO the rest of the year for maintaining the capacity to do so when needed.
During the temperatures that fell to -14 degrees with windchills in the negative 30s about 11 days ago, it was a given that they would be used again.
More than 50 years ago before Bellevue first started buying power from outside sources), the old diesel generators that once powered the town 24 hours per day, seven days per week. But it all goes back much farther in time to 1896, the year that electricity first came to town.
With the rare exception of various power outages, a few mishaps and even a massive explosion on Christmas Eve of 1971, Bellevue Municipal Utilities has been providing power to the people of this river town continuously for 125 years.
While electricity is now purchased on contract from an outside provider and distributed through city-owned transformers, poles and lines, the plant here generated it’s own power until the late 1960s.
The plant, which was first located on river bank opposite the 800 block of north Riverview, started generating electricity with a generator called the “Dynamo,” which was powered by a steam engine.
While the Bellevue Municipal Electric Plant officially began generating electricity on Nov. 19, 1896, it was on Nov. 9 of that same year the plant had a “trial run,” in which the Bellevue Herald reported at the time “Bellevue was ablaze with electricity.”
Electric current back then was generated from sundown to midnight. A few years later, it was generated from sunrise to sunset, and eventually 24 hours per day.
The town’s first electric light plant back in 1896 was constructed at a cost of $5,587 and Bigelow Electric Supply Company of Lincoln, Neb. was the general contractor.
The city’s utility poles were planted in the ground first, a building was then constructed and equipped with the high speed Dynamo engine. The entire project took only three months.
All total, there were 11 “arc lights” of 1,200 candle power and 47 incandescent street lights of 32 candle power. Five arc lights were placed on Front street, four on Second Street and two on State Street. Incandescent lights were placed at each street crossing.
Approximately 100 homes has signed up for electricity at the time and meters were installed in businesses uptown that also contracted for electric power.
“Bellevue’s electric light plant is now an assured thing, and will be but a comparatively short time until our little city will present a more business-like atmosphere after dark,” reported the Bellevue Herald in Nov. 3, 1896.
Construction on of the power plant (which was an addition to the existing pump station at the time) moved along on schedule and a front page headline in the Nov. 10 issue of the Herald proclaimed “The Lights are On.” The accompanying article read:
“The new electric light plant was put in operation for the first time last night and the lights were a success so far as could have been expected at the first trial. There were a few hitches in connection with the lights in some of the business houses, and with a couple of the arc lights, but these were quickly remedied by Electrician Z.G. Houck, and before the evening has passed, everything was working smoothly.
“The new electric lights are a success and Bellevue has taken a decided step in progression. So far as we know, the mechanical work in connection with the new plant is everything that will be required. Mr. Bigelow of Bigelow Electric Supply will personally conduct it for 10 days, when he will turn it over to the city for approval and acceptance, if satisfactory to the committee.”
The town’s new electric plant was originally operated in 1896 and early 1897 for just a few hours each evening – usually from dusk to midnight. Later, when a dance at the “Rink” was planned, a special collection would be taken to have the plant run until 1 a.m.
All night operation of the electric plant soon became standard practice in Bellevue, and the Jan. 26, 1897 issue of the Maquoketa Beacon printed this item, in which the town appeared to be a bit jealous.
“The Bellevue electric light plant has been in operation for only a few months, but the city council there has already ordered that it run all night in the future. Is Maquoketa going to allow Bellevue to outstrip her in this manner?”
By the spring of 1909, the council mandated 24-hour service from the electric plant, (even though it usually operated day and night most of the time anyway) and additional generating capacity was added. Steady growth was the standard for the next century.
The plant moved to its current location in the 1930s and generated power for the town by massive Worthington diesel engines. More engines and equipment were added later.
Today, Bellevue Municipal Utilities, headquartered on north Riverview Street operates electric, water, sewer, phone and fiber optic internet and cable operations for the city. There are about 1,600 electric customers and meters and 1,100 water meters.
As was the case during the recent cold snap, electricity can still be generated, but only when needed.
