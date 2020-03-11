The Iowa Tourism Office and the Travel Federation of Iowa presented 26 awards recognizing excellence in the tourism industry across the state at a ceremony last week in Des Moines during the 2020 Conference.
Flatted Fifth Blues and BBQ at Potter’s Mill received the Outstanding Dining Business Award in the rural category. The Bellevue business, which opened under the ownership and management of Mark and Rachel Herman in 2014, has grown into a regional destination for cajun and BBQ foodies and blues lovers. The internationally-known blues venue, also features professional blues and jazz artists from around the world to the old wooden stage in Bellevue on a regular basis.
“Obviously we're excited to be acknowledged with such an award. It's a reflection of a lot of hard work by our staff, some who have been with us for nearly six years,” said Mark Herman. “It also provided a wonderful opportunity to draw attention to Bellevue.”
Awards to both metro and rural areas were made in 13 award categories. In addition, conference attendees voted for the People’s Choice Award; nominees were the second-highest scoring nominations.
The Conference brought together nearly 300 industry representatives from across the state to network, attend educational sessions and discuss emerging industry trends.
Tourism in Iowa generates nearly $9 billion in expenditures and $517.5 million in state taxes, plus employs 70,200 people statewide.
The Iowa Tourism Office is part of the Iowa Economic Development Authority. For more information, visit traveliowa .com.
