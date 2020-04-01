The Green Island Congregational Church’s annual Soup Supper, which was set for Thursday, April 2 has been postponed.
...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN THE QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WATCH FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN IOWA...ILLINOIS... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12 AFFECTING JACKSON...CARROLL AND JO DAVIESS COUNTIES THIS FLOOD WATCH IS BASED ON LIMITED CONFIDENCE ASSOCIATED WITH ROUTED FLOWS FROM UPSTREAM. AS THE FORECAST BECOMES MORE CERTAIN, THIS WATCH WILL EITHER BE UPGRADED TO A WARNING OR CANCELLED. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN QUAD CITIES HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WATCH FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT BELLEVUE LD12 * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 8:00 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 14.7 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. * FORECAST, POSSIBLY RISING TO 17.1 FEET NEXT WEDNESDAY MORNING. * THIS FORECAST IS BASED ON ROUTED FLOW FROM UPSTREAM IN COMBINATION WITH FORECAST RAINFALL. CONSEQUENTLY THERE IS LIMITED CONFIDENCE IN THE RIVER REACHING FLOOD STAGE. &&
Weather Alert
.UPDATED FLOOD INFORMATION FOR THE MISSISSIPPI AND ROCK RIVERS. RIVER FORECASTS INCLUDE PAST PRECIPITATION AND FORECAST RAINFALL FOR THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU ENCOUNTER A FLOODED ROADWAY, TURN AROUND AND FIND AN ALTERNATE ROUTE. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT DUBUQUE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:30 AM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 16.4 FEET AND RISING. * FLOOD STAGE IS 17.0 FEET. * NO FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST, RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY MORNING AND CONTINUE RISING TO 19.1 FEET APRIL 8TH. * IMPACT, AT 18.0 FEET, WATER REACHES THE BOTTOM OF THE EAST DUBUQUE FLATS LEVEE. &&
- Stop Being Selfish And Take This Seriously
- Iowa COVID-19 cases at 336, according to IDPH; one reported in Clinton County, none in Jackson County.
- Resources available to Iowa Small Businesses
- Iowa COVID-19 cases at 179, according to IDPH; none reported in Clinton or Jackson counties.
- First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Jackson County
- Iowa Workforce Development reports initial unemployment insurance claims filed for week of March 15-21, 2020
- Iowa’s prisons will accelerate release of approved inmates to mitigate COVID-19
- Iowa 'not quite' in need of a stay-at-home order
- Iowa state park restrooms closed, camping limited
- Iowa governor closes more businesses, extends closures to April 7
