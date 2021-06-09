The U.S. Postal Service announced it is raising rates on postage for letters and postcards, bringing first-class mail stamps from 55 cents to 58 cents.
The increase will go into effect Aug. 29.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the increase is part of his 10-year plan to overhaul the USPS' financial sustainability by boosting revenue.
Though the base cost of stamps for first-class mail will see a 3-cent bump, the cost for each additional ounce will remain the same — 20 cents.
Metered letters will increase from 51 cents to 53 cents for 1 ounce, domestic postcards will increase 4 cents to 40 cents, first-class large, flat envelopes will increase from $1 to $1.16, and outbound international letters will increase from $1.20 to $1.30.
"For the past 14 years, the Postal Service has had limited pricing authority to respond to changing market realities," DeJoy said. "As part of our 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence, the Postal Service and the Board of Governors are committed to judiciously implementing a rational pricing approach that helps enable us to remain viable and competitive and offer reliable postal services that are among the most affordable in the world."
In 2020, the Postal Service delivered about 129.2 billion pieces of mail and packages to customers across the nation.
