With its breathtaking view of nature, the community of Bellevue can be inspiring, and a couple who moved here a few years ago has recently taken that inspiration to a whole new level.
Paul Sinar and his wife Candy began recording and publishing a new podcast entitled ‘Beautiful View,’ about a month ago from their home on 3rd Street.
“We have listeners from all over the country, and a few in the United Kingdom, but mainly from Bellevue,” said Paul, who is originally from the UK and speaks with a British accent. “It’s our early days, so our audience is not that large yet, but we hope to continue to grow.”
The Beautiful View podcast created by the Sinars contains “a positive message of faith and family,” explained Candy, who noted there are now four episodes completed. “We aim to encourage the listener to always keep an eye open for a ‘beautiful view,’ and we include stories from our travels full-time in our RV, homeschooling our kids for over six years.”
The new podcast is available on Apple, Spotify and iHeartRadio and can be found easily with an online search. The Sinars are hoping to record an 30-40 minute episode about every two weeks.
The Sinars, who have traveled the country extensively over the years met in Texas in 2001. Paul is originally from England and met Candy online back in the days of dial-up modems. The two both worked full time at a large ministry, with Paul serving as the media director, in charge of live productions. At the same time, he was studying to become a pastor.
The couple left the ministry gig in 2014 and the following year, hit the road in an RV with their two children (and a dog named Tipper) and never looked back. They had envisioned full-time RV living as a retirement and adventure plan of sorts.
“We visited 36 states and have met a lot of very interesting people, and seen some amazing places before settling here, in Bellevue in 2021,” said Candy.
The Sinars had no intention of settling in Bellevue until 2018, when, during a stop to camp out at Bellevue State Park, Candy tripped and broke her foot. The overnight stay turned into a six-week stay while she healed, and the family fell in love with Bellevue.
“People are so friendly and welcoming here,” said Candy. “We feel right at home.”
After the six week stay, the Sinars went back on the road, but returned to Bellevue during the next two summers. In 2021, they parked for almost six months at Off Shore Resort, where daughter Emily took a summer job.
As they were falling in love with Bellevue, the family also started to consider the future. Their daughter Emily was looking forward to going to college, and the Sinars decided to settle down. They chose Bellevue as the place to do so.
“In everything that we do, we’ve been very conscious of how the Lord is leading us. He’s brought us alongside other families and people on the road who are going through tough times, and we really feel like God has led us to the community of Bellevue,” said Paul.
Of course, the Sinars still have their RV and still travel the country, but now have a home-base in a wholesome community.
Besides the new Beautiful View podcast, the Sinars contribute in many other ways, such as volunteering at the Bellevue Community Cupboard food sharing program and filling in a rotating pastors at the First Presbyterian Church of Bellevue.
“We are also looking forward to this fall, when our friends Tyler and Kelsey Hendricks and their band, ‘The Hopeful Few,’ will be coming to visit us and also performing at River Ridge Brewing,” said Paul.
