The basic definition of Posh is “smart, elegant, fashionable or luxurious.”
That’s what Lucy Zeimet hopes to offer customers in her new ‘pop-up shoppe’ she has dubbed ‘Posh No. 130.’ The new store, which is located at 130 Riverview Street, will officially open Thursday, Oct. 3 at 11 a.m.
Inside, customers will find women’s unique quality clothing, jewelry, purses, home décor and gifts for the holidays.
“I’ve always had this in the back of my mind – a pipe dream of sorts,” said Zeimet, who retired recently after 35 years as a dental hygienist. “I don’t have any experience in retail, but Sheila from The BookWorm and Audra Reis encouraged me to do this, and have become my mentors in a way. And of course I have to thank my husband Curt, who has spent so much time helping me get the store ready and encouraging me.”
Posh No. 130, is basically a pop-up shop, which means the hours and days the store is open is whatever Zeimet defines them as. As of now, she plans to be open from October 3, 2019 to January 31, 2020, and will then evaluate the store’s success. If all goes well, she may be open more months of the year.
“The concept of pop-up shops is really trending right now, and it is nice to have that flexibility,” said Zeimet. “Small boutiques are also trending right now, as we see the large malls struggling and closing up stores.”
As well as the clothing, jewelry and purses, Zeimet will also be carrying gifts for the holidays and Christmas décor. She will also offer essential oil diffusers and liquid paraffin candles.
“I’m am trying to offer different inventory than the other small stores in Bellevue, so we can offer shoppers more options,” she said. “Not only is this fun and exciting for me, I want it to be good for the community.”
And speaking of community, Zeimet has been involved in the Bellevue community for decades, volunteering, as well as serving as a former city council member. She is currently on the board of directors for Bellevue Municipal Utilities.
Zeimet also established the Red Basket Project of Jackson County, which helps women and girls in the area who may not be able to afford feminine hygiene products. She is incorporating that effort into her new business as well, offering shopping discounts for those who donate to the cause.
“I’m hoping Bellevue will support our new venture, as well as all the other local businesses,” said Zeimet. “We all want to support the community.”
Hours for Posh No. 130 will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays.
