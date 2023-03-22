Joey Portz, son of Mike and Joy Portz of Miles, recently achieved the rank of Eagle Scout at a ceremony held by Boy Scouts of Iowa Northeast Iowa Council #178.
Portz is a senior at Easton Valley High School and a member of Boy Scout Troop 86 of Bellevue and Order of the Arrow Timmeau Lodge 74.
He plans to attend Kirkwood Community College for Fire Science/Paramedic Studies.
The Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) organization. Since its inception in 1911, only four percent of Scouts have earned the Eagle rank after a lengthy review process. The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by over 2.5 million youth over the past century.
Requirements for the Eagle include earning at least 21 merit badges. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership.
The achievement includes an extensive community service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages.
Eagle Scouts are presented with a medal and a badge that visibly recognizes the accomplishments of the Scout. Additional recognition can be earned through Eagle Palms, awarded for completing additional tenure, leadership, and merit badge requirements.
Those who have earned the rank of Eagle Scout also become eligible, although are not required, to join the National Eagle Scout Association.
Portz's Eagle Scout project entailed removing all of the old kitchen cabinets, repairing the wall behind the cabinets and installing new kitchen cabinets, counter tops, sinks and hardware to have a more useful kitchen in the main building at the Great River Thresher Grounds in Miles.
The project cost was $4,115.47 and took 142.5 hours to complete the fundraising, demo, repairs and installation.
According to BSA officials,, Portz has exemplified the leadership abilities required to earn the top rank. The Eagle Scout Service Project, or simply ‘Eagle Project,’ is the opportunity for a Scout to demonstrate leadership of others while performing a project for the benefit of any religious institution, any school, or his community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.