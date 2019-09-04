St. Joseph’s 2019 Pork Roast was held this past Sunday in Bellevue with nearly perfect weather and decent crowds all day. As well as a grand pork roast, patrons enjoyed live music and entertainment, children’s activities, live auctions and raffle drawings. Above, hundreds enjoy a meal inside the new Parish Center, while hundreds more ate and drank outside while listening to live music. The crowds for the 2019 event fed upon the 2,400-pounds of pork that was cooked overnight in giant cookers. The big feed and parish celebration has been conducted for 40 years and has become quite popular, often dubbed the ‘biggest pork roast in Iowa.’
