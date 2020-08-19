The St. Joseph’s Pork Roast, which is usually held on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend each year, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Held since 1979, the Pork Roast would have celebrated its 41st year this fall.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The St. Joseph’s Pork Roast, which is usually held on the Sunday of Labor Day weekend each year, has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Held since 1979, the Pork Roast would have celebrated its 41st year this fall.
Plenty of sunshine. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly sunny. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 51%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 8 Very High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 47%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 48%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 5mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 4mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 56%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 80°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.