According to officials and organizers of the annual St. Joseph’s Pork Roast in Bellevue, the 2023 event saw near perfect weather, a wonderful crowd, great food, lots of kid’s games, music, showdown and of course the traditional beer garden.
Merle Kilburg was honored (along with his family) for his donation of woodworking projects for 30 years, significantly the wooden rocking horse.
Folks came from all around the area to enjoy the festivities and the community. Many shared how much they enjoyed their day.
According to Marquette Principal Geoffry Kaiser, before Father Gross's dancing, the music, and the laughter, there were hours of time volunteered by many in the parish. There were students giving up a portion of their weekend to serve tables - each with a smile as unique as their personality. There were cooks that spent hours preparing the meal, pumpkins that were carried all over for decorations, and the memories and stories of previous years that are shared annually.
“The Pork Roast captured the spirit of ‘Let Us Go Rejoicing’ perfectly. It was a day of family, community, service, and worship. Thank you to all who attended, who served at the event in any capacity this year, who planned, and to all who came before us, paving the road to another great success.”
