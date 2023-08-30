It is said to be the biggest pork roast in Iowa, and so far, no one has come forth to challenge that claim.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish will host its annual Pork Roast this Sunday, Sept. 3 in Bellevue. and folks are once again expected to flock here from far and wide.
The massive crowds will feed upon the hundreds of pounds of pork, listen to live music, shop the Country Store and enjoy refreshments in the beer tent, while children and grandchildren can take part in several youth activities.
Pork meals will be served from 11 to 2:30 p.m. in the Trinity Center, while take out pork sandwiches will be served until 6 p.m.
A Polka Mass will kick things off at 10:45 a.m., with various musical acts continuing until 7 p.m. Games, bingo and beer will take place in the afternoon, with a live auction at 4 p.m. and the big raffle drawing at 6 p.m.
The big feed and church celebration has been conducted for upwards of 45 years and has become quite popular.
Back when it first started around 1979 or 1980, St. Joe’s parishioners roasted actual hogs overnight – usually eight or more.
