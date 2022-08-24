Trinity Center

HUNDREDS OF FOLKS pack the Trinity Center to enjoy the annual St. Joe’s Pork Roast each Labor Day weekend. (file photo)

It is said to be the biggest pork roast in Iowa, and so far, no one has come forth to challenge that claim.

St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish will host its annual Pork Roast on Sunday, Sept. 4 starting at 11 a.m, and folks are once again expected to flock here from far and wide.