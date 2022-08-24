It is said to be the biggest pork roast in Iowa, and so far, no one has come forth to challenge that claim.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Parish will host its annual Pork Roast on Sunday, Sept. 4 starting at 11 a.m, and folks are once again expected to flock here from far and wide.
The massive crowds will feed upon the hundreds of pounds of pork that is prepared overnight in giant cookers.
The roasted pork will be served up with German potato salad, baked potato, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce and dessert.
The big feed and church celebration has been conducted for more than four decades and has become quite popular.
Prior to all the food and fun, A Polka Mass will take place at the church at 10:15 a.m., followed by more polka music courtesy of Razor Ray Theisen who will serve as DJ and emcee from 11:15 to 11:45 a.m., when a ‘Bellevue Iowa Community Jam,’ featuring several local musicians will take over. At 1:15 p.m., the Medinger Trio will perform.
A Live Auction, which returns this year will commence at 2 p.m., followed by a performance by Penny Blue North at 2:45 p.m., Pat Kettmann at 3:45 p.m. and the River Moonshine Band from 5 to 7 p.m.
All day long there will be plenty of childrens games, wares from the Country Store, beer from the beer tent as well as bingo and a showdown.
Besides all the fun and entertainment, there’s a lot of work that goes into the event.
According to this year’s Pork Roast coordinator, Jesse Kueter of Kueter True Value, , the cooking starts at 9 p.m. on Saturday night and finishes up in the morning right as Sunday morning services are ending.
About hundreds of pounds of pork and about a 1,000 pounds of charcoal is used during the process, as well as multiple cookers going at all times.
Kueter added that a special pork seasoning recipe is used each year for the roast. He will not, however, reveal the secret recipe, which is rumored to be kept locked in an undisclosed location inside the church.
Back when it first started around 1979, St. Joe’s parishioners roasted actual hogs – usually eight or more. Today, the meat is purchased from Benders Foods right here in Bellevue.
The event has evolved over time since the 1970s, when Father Hawes, Dick Bayless and Norbert Ernst coordinated some of the first pork roasts. The event is now in its second and third generations of cookers and pork roast organizers, not to mention the musicians and all the folks who attend.
Those who can’t attend in person but still want to be part of the longtime Pork Roast tradition can get a pork meal delivered to their home by calling 563-590-4466 on Saturday, August 27.
