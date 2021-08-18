The data released last week by the U.S. Census Bureau showed that the population of Bellevue increased by 8 percent during the past decade.
The new 2020 census numbers show Bellevue’s population now 2,363; an increase of over 200 people since the 2010 census, which counted 2,134.
This is good for the City of Bellevue, as road use tax funds and other benefits from state and federal programs will also increase.
The population of Bellevue over the decades has not changed dramatically, as the numbers have been averaging around 2,300 for nearly the past century. The population peaked in the 1960 census with 2,600 and dropped back down to approximately 2,500 and 2,400 in the 1970s and 1980s. The population was 2,350 in the 2000 census. It now officially stands at 2,363.
According to historical records, Thomas Jefferson directed the first census in 1790. As required by the U.S. Constitution, a census has been taken every 10 years thereafter. In 1840, the Census Act authorized the establishment of a centralized Census Office.
In 1902, the Census Office became a permanent organization within the Department of Interior. A year later, it was renamed the Bureau of the Census and moved to the new Department of Commerce and Labor.
