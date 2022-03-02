pool
The hand of compromise was extended by the owners of the Offshore Resort during a work session with the Friends of the Bellevue Pool and the Bellevue City Council on Monday night.
Steve Launspach, one of the investor-owners of the new $8 million resort that features a new swimming pool and water park, said he feels the agreement with the City of Bellevue to close the pool at Cole Park could be amended and altered to accommodate some of the goals of the local pool group. 
No official action was taken during the special work session, but city leaders announced they did sit down with officials from Offshore Resort recently to discuss the matter, and how keeping the city pool open could affect the city’s current agreement with the resort. 
The original agreement with the Offshore Resort included incentives and discounts for Bellevue area citizens to use the new facilities there. But considering the recent formation of the group that is trying to keep the pool at Cole Park open, (with hopes to build a new city pool in the future), Launspach is willing to compromise.
“We at Offshore will take every reasonable step to partner with the city to find solutions to the ongoing controversy regarding the city pool,” said Launspach in a prepared statement to the council. “Our Offshore group continues to discuss ideas that might bring about a more collaborative climate among the various parties. In doing so, we recognized several political realities.”
Launspach said he realizes with last fall’s election, the new city council has the strong backing from a vocal citizens group and may have the votes necessary to open the city pool at Cole Park this summer. 
“If we insist on strict adherence to the current Development Agreement, or actively try to fight the initiative to open the city pool, many Bellevue residents will resent Offshore and view us as interlopers,” said Launspach. “Conversely, if we completely abandon the concept of an annual city payment to Offshore in consideration for discounted admission fees for the Bellevue citizens, another large contingent of citizens will certainly cry foul and protest the withdrawal of the promised discounted fees.”
“There are numerous and competing stakeholders lobbying for various outcomes, and it is indeed a difficult needle to thread,” he continued. “We at Offshore must also be mindful of the heavy operating expenses and burdensome debt load that we face as we propose solutions that will compromise revenue streams.” 
Launspach then proposed several changes to the Aquatic Center Development Agreement currently in place with the City of Bellevue. Only the part of the agreement that pertains to the annual $30,000 in payments for discounts for local residents would apply.
“We propose to offer the same discounted rate schedule for the residents of Bellevue and the surrounding area that we put forth months ago. However, those discounts would only apply Monday – Friday every week. The discounts would not apply Saturdays, Sundays, Memorial Day, Independence Day, or Labor Day,” Launspach said. “Offshore would be under no obligation to offer season passes. If any such passes were offered, it would be at the discretion of Offshore and they would not be at a discounted rate to the Bellevue citizens.”
In addition, Launspach said Offshore would be under no obligation to offer swim lessons, nor would it intend to do so. In exchange for the changes, the city’s annual payment to Offshore would be reduced to $15,000.
“We believe this package of proposals would continue to make the Offshore Aquatic Center available to the Bellevue (and surrounding area) residents at discounted rates for most of the days throughout the summer season, and provide the city and the citizens pool group a genuine opportunity to open and operate the city pool by cutting in half the city’s annual financial obligation to Offshore, said Launspach. “It would also put the city in a stronger position to incur savings by limiting the number of days and hours it operates its pool each week.”
If agreed to by the council, any proposals or revisions to the Offshore agreement could be drafted into a simple amendment to the Development Agreement. 
“We hope this proposal is received in the spirit in which it is sent, that is; we at Offshore continue to try to be a good corporate citizen of Bellevue, considerate of and responsive to the evolving needs and preferences of the city and its citizens, and we hope that spirit of goodwill travels both directions,” Launspach concluded.
The Bellevue City Council is expected to take the issue up at the next council meeting in order to amend the agreement and budget funds so the pool at Cole Park can reopen this summer. Other details such as lifeguards and workers will be hammered out as well.