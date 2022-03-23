Following the successful approval of an amended agreement with the City of Bellevue and the Offshore Resort a couple weeks ago, it has been announced that the Bellevue Municipal Pool at Cole Park will officially open to the public on May 31.
The 1965 pool was set to close this year per a prior arrangement with Offshore Resort to offer discounts to Bellevue citizens to use the new $8 million aqua park north of town.
After several council meetings, work sessions and special meetings with the Friends of the Bellevue Pool over the past year, however, a compromise was reached to keep the old familiar pool in the center of town open until a time in the future, when a new one can perhaps be constructed (with taxpayer approval of course).
According to Mark Mueller of the Friends of the Bellevue Pool, his group recently met with city leaders to hammer out last-minute details for the 2022 opening.
Mueller said the pool will be maintained by former (now retired) Bellevue Utility employee Steve Engelman, who is also a certified pool operator; along with local plumbing and heating expert John Kieffer.
The pool will first be inspected and any leaks or issues repaired and then filled with water and the appropriate chemicals. Volunteers will conduct a ‘pool clean-up day’ in the coming weeks, with an official date yet to be announced. Lifeguards will be hired by the City, along with the Friends of the Bellevue Pool finding volunteers to work the pool house for admissions to help save on labor costs.
The days of operation for the pool will be Monday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. for the general public, while water aerobics will take place at the pool Monday through Friday from 5 to 6 p.m.
Daily and seasonal pool passes are expected to increase in costs, and a date for swimming lessons will be announced in the coming weeks.
Look for more information on pool passes and other details in coming issues of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
The Friends of the Bellevue Pool are also finishing up the paperwork to become a non-profit 501C3 entity so that future fundraisers and donations will be tax-deductible as the group ramps up in the hopes to build a new pool sometime in the next 4 to 5 years.
The plan is to raise as much through grants and donations as possible before any bond referendum is put on the table.
