Bring your main squeeze, your squeezebox, and your friends, family, and neighbors to hear the musical stylings of Mollie B and Squeezebox with Ted Lang.
The musical event will start at 7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa.
The show runs about two hours. Concessions will be available; beer and wine will be sold.
Mollie B is a multi-instrumentalist and award-winning vocalist who hosts the Mollie B Polka Party TV show.
She has been performing music all her life, starting her career by performing with the Jim Busta Band when she was a child. Due to her hard work and dedication, Mollie B now performs nation-wide — live performances as well as on TV and the movie screen. She and her band can be seen in the Clint Eastwood movie “The Mule.” Mollie not only has performed on more than 35 recordings, she has performed in more than 30 states and 11 countries.
She is most often seen performing with the band, SqueezeBox, but does on occasion serve as a guest artist with other bands.
Music always filled the Busta household in small-town Minnesota while Mollie was growing up. She started singing in the band at age 3 and joined on piano when she was 8. For years to follow, Mollie played several instruments both in the school bands and choirs, as well as in her father’s band.
Mollie arranged songs for the school’s band and choir programs, the Jim Busta Band, and even created her own original compositions. Mollie also served as the student-director for her high school band rehearsals and concerts.
She continued to develop her love of music and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Music (trumpet and voice) from Luther College in Decorah. She also earned a Master of Arts in Instruction from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota (Winona, MN).
In 2005, Mollie joined Ted Lange's Bratwurst Boys. In 2007, Ted and Mollie changed the name to SqueezeBox.
The Mollie B Polka Party currently airs in more than 55 million homes on RFD-TV on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday at 9 p.m.
Adult tickets cost $22 in advance, $25 at the door. Student tickets cost $13 in advance, $15 at the door.
Purchase tickets at the Ohnward Fine Arts Center Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by calling (563) 652-9815. Tickets also are for sale at Osterhaus Pharmacy and the Maquoketa State Bank, and both Hartig Drug locations in Preston and Bellevue. Tickets also are available online at www.ohnwardfineartscenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.