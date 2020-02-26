On a cool January day in 1929, Carolyn Campbell Pendray entered the Iowa General Assembly as an elected member. The Iowa House was no longer an exclusive men’s club when the chief clerk swore her into office. Not only was Pendray the first woman elected to the state Legislature, she was the first woman to preside over the Iowa Senate as well.
Pendray promoted, and saw adopted, legislation that benefited women and children. Included were laws granting women “head of household” rights and new property ownership rights. Those measures protected certain items from debt collection. Although it sounds absurd in the year 2020, the bill allowed a married woman who was a debtor, even though not the head of the household, to keep a sewing machine and poultry worth $50 from the debt collector. The bill recognized the importance of these things to a woman’s personal economics.
The leadership of Pendray and Ada Garner, a woman elected to the House in 1932, led to Iowa’s ratification of the Child Labor Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Pendray also supported education issues. She led on bills concerning the accounting practices used by schools, attendance areas, claims against school districts, school elections, interest on the permanent school fund, minimum salaries for teachers, prohibiting insurance and textbook agents from entering rural schools, and others.
When Pendray was first elected to the Legislature, men asked her if she minded if they smoked. Not wanting any favors granted to her because of her gender, her reply was, “I was reared on smoke!” Of greater concern to her was the practice of lobbyists sitting next to legislators who coached them how to vote. Once in the Senate, Pendray persuaded that body to rope off a section behind which lobbyists were required to stay.
Pendray’s personal
background
Carolyn Campbell was born Dec. 9, 1881, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Her father had been a state senator, her mother was a suffragist, and her maternal grandfather had been a state representative.
After graduating from Iowa Wesleyan College she became a school teacher. She won her first election as Henry County school superintendent and held that position for seven years.
At age 39 she married local merchant William Pendray and just like that ... she was no longer allowed to teach. As a married woman, even without children, she was relegated to being “a homemaker.”
She and William lived in Ottumwa until moving to Maquoketa in 1923. Pendray kept active as a participant in several local clubs — Daughters of the American Revolution, Business Professional Women, the Outlook Club, the Red Cross, the Congregational Church, and Chapter BX, P.E.O. She became an active worker in the Jackson County Democratic Party and chaired its Central Committee.
After ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote, Pendray had several ideas on how things should be done. She realized, “If you don’t toot your own horn, no one else will.” So, in the summer of 1928 she became a member of the Iowa State Central Committee of the Democratic Party. When the county party organization did not have candidates for either the House or Senate races, she ran for office.
It was not without controversy. During the last month of the campaign, gender became an issue in her race against Republican candidate J. L Kinley. The county Republican newspaper The Maquoketa Excelsior claimed a man was needed to deal with other men in the Legislature, a man who’d be respected and a safe choice. By implication, a woman wouldn’t have good judgment and would not become part of the legislative decision-making process. They also asserted that Pendray would be unsuitable as a state representative because she did not pay property taxes.
Her supporters at the Democratic newspaper The Jackson Sentinel set that straight. They pointed out that she owned a farm on which she paid property taxes. They also countered that she’d served as Henry County superintendent of schools and had held leadership roles in multiple organizations in Maquoketa, giving her the necessary experience.
Pendray won that election. It took another 30 years before another woman would match Pendray's tenure, would serve in both chambers, or open new positions to women in the Legislature.
It was said of Carolyn Pendray, “She is a strong, resolute woman who rarely gave up a fight.”
