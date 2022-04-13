The Bellevue Police Department will start handing out tickets April 15 for those driving vehicles with illegally tinted windows.
Rules in Iowa state that tinted windows are not allowed on the driver’s or passengers side of the car or truck, and tinting is also not allowed on front windshields.
Police Chief Bud Schroeder said his department was issuing warnings for the window violations, and folks were given 72 hours to un-tint their windows. Unfortunately no one is heading those warnings.
Thus fines of upwards of $135 will be given for those in violation starting tomorrow.
