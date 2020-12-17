The Bellevue Police Department is trying to identify a mysterious truck that was involved in a strange hit-and-run scenario Monday evening.
A vehicle heading north on Front Street at 6:35 p.m. took a U-turn to park on the south side of Vine Street, according to a grainy video posted on social media. For about two minutes, the vehicle backs up and goes west, then back east, then north and south, while at the same time side-swiping two vehicles belonging to employees of Richman’s Café. One of the vehicles was parked on the north side of Vine Street, the other on the south side of the street.
At 6:40 p.m., the vehicle stops and the driver appears to get out to look at the damage. The vehicle then leaves the scene.
Police say the vehicle may be green in color, according to the damage on one of the vehicles that was struck.
Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call the Bellevue Police Department at 563-872-4545 or send a message through the city’s facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.