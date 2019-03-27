Police have released the name of a man who died last Monday morning following a reported break in.
Richard Purcell, 44, of Maquoketa, had a pulse and was breathing but was unresponsive when law enforcement arrived at Overturff Dental Office, 204 Arcade St., Maquoketa, according to police reports.
Purcell’s condition later worsened. He was taken by ambulance to Jackson County Regional Health Center, where he later was pronounced dead.
Dr. Clyde Overturff of Dubuque was sleeping in the waiting room of his dental office when he was awakened by a noise shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, the police report said.
“First, he did not see anything and tried to go back to sleep, then he heard another noise and saw someone,” according to a press release by police. “Clyde yelled at this subject and the subject tried to exit using the garage walk-in door. Before he could exit, Dr. Overturff tackled him in an attempt to restrain him.”
During the struggle, Purcell “slumped over and stopped fighting,” which is when Overturff called 911, according to the release. Law enforcement arrived at the office two minutes later.
