On Saturday, Nov. 9, from 3- to 5 p.m, join Bellevue Arts Council members as they welcome two published poets, Barb Reynolds from California and Bellevue’s own Penny North, for an afternoon of poetry as they share their work with community at Potter’s Mill. Email Linda Nudd at lnudd@mac.com to make reservations for the event, as only 50 seats are available.
Then on Sunday, November 10, personalize Holiday Cards with Karen Schloss from to 4 p.m. at the Great River Gallery as she helps you create three different types of holiday cards at this bonus Second Sunday event sponsored by the Bellevue Arts Council. All supplies are available at no charge, and all ages are welcome to attend. Extra supplies are available if anyone would want to explore other possibilities in card making.
