Bellevue City Hall will remain closed through Governor Reynold’s extended Covid-19 State of Emergency which expires on June 25. In the meantime, the city is working with contractors to install plexiglass shields along the front counters of both the Clerks office and the Public Library upstairs.
Workspaces are also expected to be moved around to facilitate for a safer environment when City Hall opens to the public. Look for more information in the Bellevue Herald-Leader as city facilities begin opening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.